Watch: Richie Farmer set to manage team on Ohio Valley Wrestling

Tony Gunn and Richie Farmer pose together during Ohio Valley Wrestling.
By WYMT Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is once again time for Ohio Valley Wrestling, this week featuring a wrestling team managed by former Kentucky basketball player and Clay County native Richie Farmer.

You can watch that on WYMT and WYMT.com on Friday nights from 7:00-8:00 p.m. as well as Saturday mornings from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and Saturday evenings from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m.

Winners announced in the WYMT Mom & Me Look-A-Like contest - 6:00 p.m.
Underground crossway well underway at Pikeville Medical Center - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky State Police arrest Hazard man after body found in Perry County - 6:00 p.m.
