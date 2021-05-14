Advertisement

Gov. Beshear sets June 11th as target date for return to 100% capacity at venues and to lift mask mandate

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference in Frankfort on the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccinations, restrictions, and other related topics.

Near the top of the briefing, the governor announced a June 11th target date to return all events and venues back to 100% capacity and the statewide mask mandate will be lifted. Governor Beshear added there will be exceptions with the mask mandate for those who are part of the most vulnerable population.

Officials say those who are not vaccinated are still at risk of exposure to the virus and should continue wearing masks.

Governor Beshear shared that the June 11th date was decided to allow those who want to get vaccinated a chance to receive their shot of hope.

“After a long, dark pandemic – more of our people have gotten their shot of hope, and we have steadily moved to lift the last remaining restrictions put in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and save lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “Team Kentucky: your patience, hard work and sacrifices have paid off. For those not vaccinated: you have still have time.”

As part of the new guidance from the CDC announced Thursday, those who are currently fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless required by a business. Businesses will still have the option to still mandate masks inside their facilities.

Gov. Beshear had already said Kentucky will follow the new guidelines.

CDC updated mask guidance on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
CDC updated mask guidance on Thursday, May 13, 2021.(CDC)

You can watch the news conference and our coverage below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baelynn Ayers on the mend after almost dying in UTV crash
‘It’s a true miracle she’s alive’: Support pours in for Whitley County two-year-old almost killed in UTV crash
Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Governor Beshear announces Kentucky will follow new CDC mask guidelines
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash

Latest News

Thousands of dollars in grant funding coming to four EKY counties
Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.
Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group
A three-story apartment complex is on fire in Logan, W.Va.
Vacant apartment complex burns again, arson suspected
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Weekend Forecast: Pleasant start, soggy end