Gov. Beshear sets June 11th as target date for return to 100% capacity at venues and to lift mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference in Frankfort on the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccinations, restrictions, and other related topics.

Near the top of the briefing, the governor announced a June 11th target date to return all events and venues back to 100% capacity and the statewide mask mandate will be lifted. Governor Beshear added there will be exceptions with the mask mandate for those who are part of the most vulnerable population.

Officials say those who are not vaccinated are still at risk of exposure to the virus and should continue wearing masks.

Governor Beshear shared that the June 11th date was decided to allow those who want to get vaccinated a chance to receive their shot of hope.

“After a long, dark pandemic – more of our people have gotten their shot of hope, and we have steadily moved to lift the last remaining restrictions put in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and save lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “Team Kentucky: your patience, hard work and sacrifices have paid off. For those not vaccinated: you have still have time.”

As part of the new guidance from the CDC announced Thursday, those who are currently fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless required by a business. Businesses will still have the option to still mandate masks inside their facilities.

Gov. Beshear had already said Kentucky will follow the new guidelines.

CDC updated mask guidance on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (CDC)

