Vacant apartment complex on fire

A three-story apartment complex is on fire in Logan, W.Va.
A three-story apartment complex is on fire in Logan, W.Va.(Logan Fire Department)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large, vacant apartment complex is engulfed in flames.

According to the Logan Fire Department, the building is a three-story apartment complex in the 600 block of Cole Street. The call came in just after 5 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters tell WSAZ this apartment complex was vacant, but is known to have squatters.

No word on what started the fire or if anyone is injured.

A WSAZ news team is headed to the fire scene.

