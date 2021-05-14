Vacant apartment complex on fire

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large, vacant apartment complex is engulfed in flames.

According to the Logan Fire Department, the building is a three-story apartment complex in the 600 block of Cole Street. The call came in just after 5 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters tell WSAZ this apartment complex was vacant, but is known to have squatters.

No word on what started the fire or if anyone is injured.

A WSAZ news team is headed to the fire scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.