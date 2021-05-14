UK grads once again able to walk or, in some cases, dance across the stage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK graduates are once again walking across the stage at Rupp Arena.

The University of Kentucky is holding ten separate graduation ceremonies Friday through Sunday.

Just like everything else lately, graduation looked a little different this year, but the most important part is that those graduates were able to walk or, in some cases, dance across the stage.

We’re used to seeing a lot of that dancing as they walk into Rupp Arena, but this year everyone started out in their seats. Chairs for graduates were scattered across the floor of Rupp Arena.

CONGRATS, GRADUATES! UK’s Class of 2021 will graduate in-person this weekend. Some from 2020 will also be part of the ceremonies @WKYT pic.twitter.com/pOLmZtaQry — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) May 14, 2021

Then, after they walked across the stage, they walked right out of Rupp Arena to meet up with their families.

There are ten ceremonies happening this weekend so graduates and their families can spread out.

We caught up with some graduates who said the semester made them nervous, but they’re happy they get to celebrate this major accomplishment in person.

“At the end, yeah. At the end I was worried. But it all worked out!” Lane Marquardt, graduate.

“It’s kind of surreal. I kind of wish that my whole family could be here, but I’ll take it,” said graduate Alexus Johnson. “It’s very exciting. Just walking across the stage and getting my diploma, that was probably one of the highlights of my life!”

But the ceremonies aren’t just for graduates in 2021. About 1000 people who graduated last year are also walking this weekend.

The university said all of the graduation ceremonies will be available on YouTube within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.