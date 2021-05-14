Advertisement

Thousands of dollars in grant funding coming to four EKY counties

(WLUC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Tens of thousands of dollars are on the way to the mountains, thanks to grant funding from a program put in place by the Kentucky General Assembly more than 20 years ago.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced the nearly $530,000 in funding from the Waste Tire Trust Fund on Friday.

19 counties will get some of that funding, but in our region, nearly $119,000 will be used for playgrounds and park projects.

“As we build a healthier, better Kentucky coming out of this pandemic, these projects are a great way to support our environment and improve the spaces where our people play, exercise and relax,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “As many of us were reminded during the past year, getting outdoors is really helpful in relieving stress. It’s a wonderful way to take care of ourselves while spending time with the people who matter most. I hope this funding can help create even more positive memories for Kentucky families.”

Bell County Tourism will receive $68,200 for a new playground at Southside Park. The Elliott County Fiscal Court will use $4,000 for park benches and picnic tables at Addison Field. The Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park will have a new playground, thanks to a $42,800 grant to the City of London. The Leslie County Board of Education will receive $3,570 to add park benches to Stinnett Elementary and Middle School.

