Parade held for Madison County woman after months-long battle with COVID

By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Cheers, sirens and a lot of joyful yelling could be heard throughout Waco, Ky. Friday afternoon.

The community came out in full force to welcome home one of their own.

The friends and family of Olivia Tudor organized a parade through town to celebrate her return after being hospitalized in November.

At 30-years-old, Tudor tested positive for COVID-19. With a compromised immune system, Tudor’s grandmother says she became extremely sick, very quickly and eventually had to be airlifted to a hospital in Louisville.

She then spent months in a coma, but Tudor defied all odds and is finally coming home.

“It was a miracle,” said family friend Ann Lutes. “She’s in the hospital, not expected to make it and then the prayer warriors. We’ve got a group of them. There’s a bunch of us.”

Groups of friends and family lined the sides of the road from the bypass starting at exit 90, to Irvine Road, ending in the Waco Heights Subdivision.

