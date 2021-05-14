Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in Mt. Sterling for abusing minors through a fake youth support group.

Police say Richard McFadden was hosting the group at his antique store on Queen Street.

McFadden claims he was giving teenagers a safe place to study the Bible and hang out together.

Police believe McFadden was actually providing teens with illegal drugs and alcohol.

McFadden is also accused of sexually abusing some of the teens.

Two accused of using fake "youth support group" to abuse minors, as well as giving them alcohol and illegal drugs. (Mount Sterling Police Department (Facebook))

Officers say the victims range from age 13 to 18.

Phyliss Mastin was also arrested in connection to the case.

Richard J. McFadden is accused of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree sexual abuse and trafficking in marijuana. (Mount Sterling Police Department (Facebook))

Police believe there may be more victims in this case. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

You can contact the Mt. Sterling Police Department by calling (859)498-8899.

