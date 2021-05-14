Advertisement

Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group

Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.
Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.(Mount Sterling Police Department (Facebook))
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in Mt. Sterling for abusing minors through a fake youth support group.

Police say Richard McFadden was hosting the group at his antique store on Queen Street.

McFadden claims he was giving teenagers a safe place to study the Bible and hang out together.

Police believe McFadden was actually providing teens with illegal drugs and alcohol.

McFadden is also accused of sexually abusing some of the teens.

Officers say the victims range from age 13 to 18.

Phyliss Mastin was also arrested in connection to the case.

Police believe there may be more victims in this case. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

You can contact the Mt. Sterling Police Department by calling (859)498-8899.

