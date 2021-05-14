MAC’s Elk Hunt Draw kicks off with live music

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center has kicked off its annual Elk Hunt Draw with a new addition to the usual event. The Elk Hunt Draw is typically a one-day event that features a lottery-type drawing of names to win elk hunting tags.

“We’ve had a few people in attendance actually get to see their name on-screen,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell. “That’s such an awesome and exciting experience since it’s such a huge lottery.”

This year, after the event was forced to go virtual in 2020, the MAC has added a weekend of fun for local hunters but invites the rest of the community to come out and enjoy the weekend as well. Live local musicians Sean Whiting and Zoe Howard will take the stage on Friday as well as vendors and other presentations throughout the event.

“This is our fourth year hosting this event,” said Campbell. “Each yeah, apart from last year due to the pandemic, we’ve had around 150 or 160 people show up for the drawing. This year we hope to see more.”

Following Gov. Beshear’s recent announcement regarding mask mandates and capacity limitations, officials say, logistically, there should be more faces in the crowd.

“We’re expecting to see more this year,” said Campbell. “We’re sure people are wanting to get out and now that these mask mandates are starting to lift and people are getting vaccinated, we’re hoping people are wanting to come out and see what’s going on.”

To learn more about the Elk Hunt Draw, visit the MAC website or Facebook page.

