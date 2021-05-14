Advertisement

Kentucky State Police arrest Hazard man after body found in Perry County

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in the Combs area of Perry County last week.

Around 2:00 a.m. on May 8, Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call from a concerned citizen that there was possibly a dead body inside of an abandoned house on North Engle Street in Combs.

KSP troopers found the house and discovered a woman’s body upon walking through. The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy as KSP launched an investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, the woman was identified as 19-year-old Jacqueline Herald of Hazard. KSP was also able to find and arrest 29-year-old Roy L. Johnson of Hazard.

Johnson is charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, complicity to commit arson, and wanton endangerment. He was taken to Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Toxicology and autopsy reports are still pending and the investigation continues.

