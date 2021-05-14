Advertisement

‘It’s time’: Local businesses are thrilled with Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate lift announcement

By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Venues, restaurants, and other businesses have cause for celebration. On Friday, May 14, Governor Andy Beshear announced that starting June 11 there will be no need for mask-wearing for vaccinated people and no capacity restrictions at outdoor or indoor venues.

“I think it’s time,” said Mountain Arts Center Executive Director Joe Campbell. “The vaccines are out there and everyone wants to see some entertainment and get back to some normalcy.”

Restaurants and other businesses are also ready to take the plunge and ditch the masks this summer.

“I’m just happy to get back to the way it’s supposed to be,” said Billy Ray’s Restaurant Manager Sheila Mullins. “I think this is enough. It’s been over a year of masks and vaccines and such and I’m just happy things are getting closer to normal.”

Officials with the Mountain Arts Center, which is hosting its annual Elk Hunt Draw this weekend, are also ecstatic to be back to normal and helping its visitors return to a sense of normalcy in a safe environment.

“It’s a huge, important step,” said Campbell. “Just for the mental health and mindset of everyone going into the summer months. People are ready to get out.”

