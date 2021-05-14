‘It’s been the biggest blessing’: one Eastern Kentucky business, Polly’s Produce, thriving one year after COVID-19

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Business may be booming at Polly’s Produce, but this success comes from a vision Co-Owner Randy Polly had one year ago after stopping at a gas station in Georgia.

“My husband goes, what do you see? And I looked and I’m like what am I supposed to see? and he goes there was a produce stand behind us. I didn’t understand what he was talking about at the time. I said a produce stand. What about it? and he said God gave me a vision that you know he wants us to come back home and open a produce stand,” said his wife and Co-Owner Markie Polly.

Despite opening one month before the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple soon saw the business start to grow fast.

“It’s been the biggest blessing you could ever have in life. I can’t even keep up. After the epidemic, it was more of a blessing to give back to our community because we had a product that they needed because there’s one thing in life people can’t do without and that’s fresh produce,” said Randy.

Now the Polly’s new goal is for their family recipe of mixed pickles and pickled corn to hit the shelves of several local stores.

“This is probably the hottest item that we’ve ever sold in store we have started it, I’m just thinking getting it in a couple stores. My goal was to get it in 40 stores by January of next year. I can see that in the next three months if I can keep production,” he said.

Randy says while the products are in high demand, there are processes and facilities that need approval before being put out on the shelves.

“You have to go through the state of Kentucky and there’s a guy named Dr. Rice that Brandon Fleming has to get it inspected,” he said. “Just Billy Bob can’t go open a can of corn and pick with stuff. It’s retail. But there’s a process you have to go through the University of Kentucky and Frankfort.”

But Markie says it is the community that keeps the business going and for the continued support, they are thankful.

“It’s awesome. It’s breathtaking at times just to think how much your community is standing behind you. You know, and every Avenue we’ve went down, you know they’ve been there to support us and it’s just phenomenal,” she said.

The business is open seven days a week. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at Polly’s Produce.

