Advertisement

History in Mt. Vernon: Rockcastle Senior pitches perfect game

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Not even eighteen years old, Madison Mcintosh has solidified her name in the record books.

During Tuesday’s game against Lincoln County, Mcintosh pitched a perfect game - 21 batters, 21 strikeouts.

“It took a while for it to settle in like yesterday, that’s when I realized that that had just happened,” said Mcintosh before pitching her senior night game against Berea.

Mcintosh becomes the fourth girl in KHSAA history to have achieved such a feat, with the most recent being Elizabethtown’s Whitney Valentine in 2003.

“She was on top of her game. She’ll say that, you know, she was sore and stuff like that but after about the ninth or tenth batter, her dad who is also our pitching coach, we kind of looked at each other like okay she’s on,” said Rockcastle County Fastpitch head coach Aaron Rupard.

Mcintosh will continue her athletic career at Berea College.

The Rockets have a 14-6 record.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Governor Beshear announces Kentucky will follow new CDC mask guidelines

Latest News

History in Mt. Vernon: Rockcastle Senior pitches perfect game 11 p.m.
History in Mt. Vernon: Rockcastle Senior pitches perfect game 11 p.m.
Paintsville’s Johnathan Blackburn signs with Centre College
Paintsville’s Johnathan Blackburn signs with Centre College
Hazard’s Jarrett Napier signs with Lindsey Wilson
Hazard’s Jarrett Napier signs with Lindsey Wilson
TyTy Washington
Five-star guard TyTy Washington picks Kentucky