History in Mt. Vernon: Rockcastle Senior pitches perfect game

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Not even eighteen years old, Madison Mcintosh has solidified her name in the record books.

It’s not every day you get to witness something very rare happen in a game. Tonight, our Senior pitcher, Madison McIntosh @hotstyx_02, became only the 4th pitcher in the state of KY to throw a perfect 21 K game. This young lady works hard & it paid off! pic.twitter.com/x6wNdgDW1Y — Rockcastle Co. Softball (@RockSoftballKY) May 12, 2021

During Tuesday’s game against Lincoln County, Mcintosh pitched a perfect game - 21 batters, 21 strikeouts.

“It took a while for it to settle in like yesterday, that’s when I realized that that had just happened,” said Mcintosh before pitching her senior night game against Berea.

Mcintosh becomes the fourth girl in KHSAA history to have achieved such a feat, with the most recent being Elizabethtown’s Whitney Valentine in 2003.

“She was on top of her game. She’ll say that, you know, she was sore and stuff like that but after about the ninth or tenth batter, her dad who is also our pitching coach, we kind of looked at each other like okay she’s on,” said Rockcastle County Fastpitch head coach Aaron Rupard.

Mcintosh will continue her athletic career at Berea College.

The Rockets have a 14-6 record.

