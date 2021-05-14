Advertisement

Half of gas stations in Virginia out of gas, according to Gas Buddy

By WWBT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Gas Buddy, a company that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices, says half of the gas stations in Virginia are out of gasoline.

Gas Buddy’s Twitter account posted that as of 5 p.m. on May 13, 50% of the state’s gas stations were without gasoline.

Virginia’s percentage fell by two percent from a noon update.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency Tuesday due to the potential of gas shortages at stations caused by distribution issues.

The nation’s largest fuel pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers.

The disruption caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations.

Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.”

But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said.

