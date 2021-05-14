Gov. Beshear announces number of COVID-19 vaccinations reaches 1.9 million in Friday’s report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing his set date to return to 100% capacity and lift the mask mandate, Governor Andy Beshear released his latest COVID-19 update on social media Friday afternoon.

The governor announced 558 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total case number to 451,766.

99 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 402 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 113 in the ICU. 43 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell to exactly 3.00%.

Gov. Beshear also announced six deaths Friday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,643.

1,902,701 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine thus far. 6,413,908 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,153 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, three of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

