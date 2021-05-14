Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky will immediately follow that guidance.

But, there are some local retailers that still have some questions about what the changes are, and how they can make sure people unvaccinated are still wearing a mask.

For more than a year, they’ve been a part of our lives. We’ve all had to make sure we had one in our pocket, in our cars, and wherever we went, but now anyone fully vaccinated from COVID-19 doesn’t have to worry about having a mask in almost every circumstance.

“Folks this is outstanding,” Gov. Beshear said.

It’s a day many felt we would never get to.

“Cause they keep saying there’s different strains and different outbreaks in different places so I didn’t really see it coming. But I guess it’s a start,” De’Shaw Brown said.

It’s a start of getting back to life pre-pandemic.

“We are so close to normalcy,” Gov. Beshear said.

But for Brown, she says she’s not quite ready to ditch her mask, and policies she has for her business.

“We’ll keep things how they are now, maybe moving into next year, because right now we haven’t had any complaints and it’s kind of working for everybody,” Brown said.

A spokesperson with the Kentucky Retail Federation says they’re excited by this new development and the changes coming to Kentucky’s mask mandate, however they say they still have some questions, including how they police a customer and make sure they’ve been fully vaccinated.

“How do you know who’s vaccinated and who’s not? It’s kind of a HIPAA violation to go around and say ‘hey let me see your vaccine card.’ You can’t ask certain things like that,” Brown said.

The new guidance doesn’t mean individual stores and businesses are getting rid of their mask policies. A Kroger spokesperson told us their mask requirement is still in place as they review best practices and guidance.

You can find the CDC’s full updated mask guidelines by following this link.

One part of the new guidelines says a small group of folks can gather without a mask even if one person is not vaccinated. (CDC)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.