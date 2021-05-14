Gorgeous Saturday ahead, showers return and stick around

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ll see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

The Weekend

That sunshine continues for most of the day on Saturday with highs getting into the lower 70s! It’ll be a beautiful day so get out and enjoy it! Those clouds do look to return later Saturday evening as showers return Sunday.

Highs on Sunday will only get into the low to mid-60s with clouds and showers moving in. Sunday looks pretty gloomy, so get any outdoor chores done on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Sadly, the gloomy weather continues Monday and Tuesday. You’ll really want to keep that rain gear handy throughout the week. Highs will remain in the 70s throughout the first half of the week.

Highs look to get closer to the 80s by the end of the week with fewer rain chances. Those scattered showers and storms look to continue into the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.