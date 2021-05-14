Advertisement

Friday marks final day for vaccinations at Kroger Field

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, May 14 is the final day for vaccinations outside Kroger Field.

UK and Wild Health announced they were ending the vaccination site because of low demand.

Officials say the vaccinations will transition to UK healthcare clinics. UK says about a quarter of a million doses were administered at Kroger Field.

Testing will still be available at Kroger Field through June.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Governor Beshear announces Kentucky will follow new CDC mask guidelines
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash

Latest News

Half of gas stations in Virginia out of gas, according to Gas Buddy
Despite new CDC guidance, Kroger will keep mask requirement—for now
Gatlinburg Bear
Bear citings lead Gatlinburg officials to stress safety
First lady Jill Biden visits vaccination clinic at Capital High School
First lady Jill Biden visits vaccination clinic at Capital High School
U.S. Dept. of Labor looking into Va. unemployment benefits issues
U.S. Dept. of Labor looking into Va. unemployment benefits issues