Friday marks final day for vaccinations at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, May 14 is the final day for vaccinations outside Kroger Field.

UK and Wild Health announced they were ending the vaccination site because of low demand.

Officials say the vaccinations will transition to UK healthcare clinics. UK says about a quarter of a million doses were administered at Kroger Field.

Testing will still be available at Kroger Field through June.

