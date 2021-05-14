Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky host virtual panel after poll reveals new vaccine data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky held a virtual panel discussing new data on how Kentuckians would feel about requiring vaccines for students and employees going back to school or work in person.

The data gathered from the poll suggested that half of individuals living with no children agreed with requiring the vaccine, however, a majority of people living with children did not.

Vice President for Policy Allison Adams says parents getting more information about the vaccine is crucial.

“When they’re in the household we feel like the parents not necessarily don’t want to have it to be mandated but they want to make sure that they have the information that they need in order to make that safe and sound decision,” Adams said.

Showing that people did not mind their kids getting vaccinated, just not requiring it.

“With trusted sources and reliable resources to continue to educate and provide information that parents are looking for in order to make sounds decisions that they’re comfortable with,” Adams said.

Adams says the data from the poll showed mandatory vaccines might not be necessary.

“Maybe necessarily having a mandate doesn’t inspire people to get the vaccine. So, I think what’s important is that we continue to provide information from real reliable sources,” Adams said.

Adams says the foundation is confident that Governor Andy Beshear’s goal of 2.5 million vaccinations could be reached.

“So, I think this data shows that there’s opportunity to provide information and have people change their mind about receiving the vaccine for themselves and their children,” Adams said.

Adams says the data suggested that mandating is not the answer, but instead, having COVID-19 vaccines readily available.

“Having them available where children are or where parents are seems obvious to me that, that would help increase the number of Kentuckians receiving the vaccine,” Adams said.

Adams says sharing information at the local level is a goal they need to achieve.

“Word of mouth, patient to patient, information that comes directly from your doctors or your pharmacists, or digital platforms that come directly from your local pharmacists or your doctor’s office,” Adams said.

Adams says the foundation asks parents to discuss these matters with their children.

“Kentucky kids are being impacted in so many ways by the pandemic and this really is a shot that they can help us get back to living our lives,” Adams said.

Adams says when the poll was conducted...no students were interviewed. However, at some point the foundation plans to add their perspective in a future poll.

Adams says the foundation has not heard of any businesses or schools making the vaccine mandatory.

The poll was conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati where more than 800 people were interviewed.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.