Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck

By KOCO staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of garbage truck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning.

It’s unknown why the man was there.

The truck driver didn’t know the man was there until he was spotted on one of the truck’s cameras.

The driver then called 911.

It was considered a life-threatening incident.

Emergency crews managed to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baelynn Ayers on the mend after almost dying in UTV crash
‘It’s a true miracle she’s alive’: Support pours in for Whitley County two-year-old almost killed in UTV crash
Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Governor Beshear announces Kentucky will follow new CDC mask guidelines
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Watch: Governor Beshear holds news conference to discuss new CDC mask guidelines, other COVID-19 topics
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney,...
House GOP elects Trump defender Elise Stefanik to No. 3 post