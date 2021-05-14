Advertisement

Carson-Newman student finds God’s love after heartbreak

Jada Smith says heartbreak helped her find God’s purpose for her life.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jada Smith says heartbreak helped her find God’s purpose for her life- teaching preschool children.

Smith, a recent Carson-Newman graduate said when her relationship of three years with her boyfriend ended, she turned to God, praying he would reveal what she was meant to do.

" I just opened up my Bible and started writing, and that is how I found my relationship with God,” shared Smith.

Months later, an opportunity came to her to travel to Tahoe City, California to teach preschoolers at a church’s summer camp.

“I saw a flyer, and it was pretty small. I’m not sure how it caught my eye cause it was a little too small to catch someone’s eye, but I guess it was definitely meant for me to see it,” said Smith.

Smith recently graduated from Carson-Newman and said her experience in Tahoe not only helped her make it through her heartbreak, but helped her to get closer to God.

On days where she felt low, she credits the children for helping to lift her spirits.

“Some days the only time I would get out of bed was when I would think like those kids need me. Those kids want to hear from me, they want me to be down there,” said Smith.

She’s set to return to Tahoe City this summer to help preschoolers, and she will be taking online courses with North Central University.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baelynn Ayers on the mend after almost dying in UTV crash
‘It’s a true miracle she’s alive’: Support pours in for Whitley County two-year-old almost killed in UTV crash
Police lights with tape
Kentucky State Police arrest Hazard man after body found in Perry County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear sets June 11th as target date for return to 100% capacity at venues and to lift mask mandate
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
A three-story apartment complex is on fire in Logan, W.Va.
Vacant apartment complex burns again; arson suspected

Latest News

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Saturday
The fourth annual Elk Hunt Draw hosted by the MAC is back in person following last year's need...
Elk Hunt Draw back at the MAC after remaining virtual in 2020
Showers & storms set to return to the mountains
(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
Rescue Squad: Car crashes into home in Laurel County, driver hospitalized
Megan Boswell appears in court / (WVLT)
Megan Boswell to appear in court Sept. 30 in killing of 15-month-old.