Carson-Newman student finds God’s love after heartbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jada Smith says heartbreak helped her find God’s purpose for her life- teaching preschool children.

Smith, a recent Carson-Newman graduate said when her relationship of three years with her boyfriend ended, she turned to God, praying he would reveal what she was meant to do.

" I just opened up my Bible and started writing, and that is how I found my relationship with God,” shared Smith.

Months later, an opportunity came to her to travel to Tahoe City, California to teach preschoolers at a church’s summer camp.

“I saw a flyer, and it was pretty small. I’m not sure how it caught my eye cause it was a little too small to catch someone’s eye, but I guess it was definitely meant for me to see it,” said Smith.

Smith recently graduated from Carson-Newman and said her experience in Tahoe not only helped her make it through her heartbreak, but helped her to get closer to God.

On days where she felt low, she credits the children for helping to lift her spirits.

“Some days the only time I would get out of bed was when I would think like those kids need me. Those kids want to hear from me, they want me to be down there,” said Smith.

She’s set to return to Tahoe City this summer to help preschoolers, and she will be taking online courses with North Central University.

