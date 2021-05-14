Advertisement

Breast cancer survivor writes a book, starts foundation inspiring others going through treatment

Christy Adams was diagnosed with breast cancer on February 13th 2020. She says after she received the news, she said a prayer to find a purpose behind it.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christy Adams was diagnosed with breast cancer on February 13th, 2020. After she received the news, she said a prayer to find a purpose behind it.

“I said Lord this isn’t the path I wanted to walk on, but apparently this is the path You’ve chosen for me. And when I gave my life to God, I told Him my life is Yours now. I’ll do whatever You want me to do, I’ll go wherever You want me to go, as long as it brings You glory. So even though it isn’t what I wanted, I know there would be a purpose in it,” said Adams.

Adams created a Facebook page to share her journey. She made videos about going through chemo, radiation, and recovery. She connected with women from all over the world. She said she felt called to write a book about her breast cancer journey called “Cancer, God, and Me.”

“This is a book about loss and recovery and how you can get devastating news, but if you turn to God and walk with Him you can overcome anything,” said Adams.

Adams also said she started her own foundation called Close To my Heart Breast Cancer Foundation. She’s working out of her home for right now but she is hoping to move somewhere bigger.

Adams collects donations to make bags to send to women going through chemo. She includes things like cancer caps, sanitizers, masks, lanyards, lotions, soaps, pedicure kits, and jewelry. She even adds a card saying she is praying for them. She has sent packages to more than 70 women around the world. She has big dreams for what her foundation could do.

“I feel like I’m fulfilling the purpose of my life that God has called me to and if it took breast cancer, that’s okay,” said Adams.

Adams said she is happy to be cancer-free and able to make a difference. If you’d like to make a donation to her cause you can donate here.

