Advertisement

WKYT Investigates: Nurse Shortages

Kentucky is no stranger to healthcare hardships, and one factor playing a big role is the lack of nurses in rural communities.
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is no stranger to healthcare hardships, and one factor playing a big role is the lack of nurses in rural communities.

The University of Kentucky is fighting a statewide need for more nurses in rural parts of the state, by giving students a scholarship to double major.

“Not only is it helping to bring more into the nursing profession, but more importantly for them to progress through successfully and to be out in the work force in a more timely program of study,” notes Dr. Janie Heath, the Dean of the College of Nursing. The College of Nursing is working with the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment on a scholarship. They’re making it possible for students to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics or human nutrition and then an accelerated Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. They’re starting small with plans to expand. This fall, they’ll give the scholarship to three students who have plans to pursue rural nursing.

“It just hasn’t been out there on the forefront of their minds to look at how they can go back into their home communities and continue to serve and give,” says Dr. Heath.

The scholarship may help boost nursing’s numbers. Before 2020, there was a steady rise in the number of students enrolling in the College of Nursing. This past school year was the first in the last six, where the college’s enrollment numbers dropped. Dr. Heath says the dip was directly related to the pandemic.

Program graduates will be able to take the nursing licensure exam. Funding for the scholarship came from the Women in Philanthropy Network at UK.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans

Latest News

APPWIRE ARENA
‘We are all coming together for a common goal’: Appalachian Wireless Arena announces new shows coming soon
RIVERFILL 10
‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’: Pike County cinema scheduled to reopen following pandemic
The Riverfill 10 Cinemas are scheduled to reopen Wednesday, May 19 following a 14-month...
‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’: Pike County cinema scheduled to reopen following pandemic
Kimber Collins, a fifth-grader at Jenkins Independent is taking a bow, after using her bow and...
Letcher County fifth-grader shoots to first in nation for archery
Target
Letcher County fifth-grader shoots to first in nation for archery- 6 p.m.