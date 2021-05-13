Advertisement

Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A meteorologist’s weather report was interrupted by a psychedelic graphics error that caused fits of laughter in the newsroom.

Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across the screen Tuesday.

She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

McDermed managed to have a little fun and deliver the forecast.

She even kept the joke going by changing her contact picture and sharing it on social media.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Fallen South Carolina officer honored during National Police Week
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Israel begins firing artillery and tank shells into Gaza
The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses,...
CDC eases up guidance on indoor mask-wearing