‘We are all coming together for a common goal’: Appalachian Wireless Arena announces new shows coming soon

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Wireless Arena has made a string of announcements over the past week with even more coming in the future as new shows are planned in the following months.

“In the past week we’ve announced our country music show and our specialty show,” said Senior Director of Sales and Marketing John Kesler. “Now, next Monday, we have another announcement about our rock music show.”

This past week, Kesler has announced that Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Meyers are coming to the Appalachian Wireless Arena on June 27 as well as a specialty show titled ‘Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of the Tiger King’ in which the arena will host some of the cast and crew from Netflix’s hit show ‘Tiger King’ for a Q&A session on Nov. 21.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. respectively. The announcement for the arena’s rock music show will be made via Facebook Live on Monday, May 17 with tickets on sale Friday, May 21.

“Things are getting back to normal,” said Kesler. “We’re trying to make everything flow smoothly, keep people safe, and make people feel like they’re at home.”

For more information on upcoming shows and to keep up with the arena’s announcements, visit the Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook page or website.

