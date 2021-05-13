‘Very optimistic about what the fall’: School leaders, doctors discuss new age groups available for COVID-19 vaccines

HARLAN/CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The CDC recommends kids 12 to 15-years-old can now receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. CBS News reported clinical trials found the vaccine 100% effective for the age group.

”They’re a social group, they play a lot of sports, they do a lot of things, they spend time with their friends,” said Chief Medical Officer at Saint Joseph’s London and Berea, Dr. Shelley Stanko. “We want those healthy activities for them.”

Dr. Stanko said health experts worry about kids spreading COVID-19 variants.

”Potential for this child to be carrying one of the variants, be in contact with say their grandparents,” she added. “Then the variant then has the opportunity to take hold and have a broader footprint.”

Governor Andy Beshear said beginning Thursday, COVID-19 vaccination sites can begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 to 15. Dr. Stanko said this is a game-changer for schools.

”Very optimistic about what the fall will look like for Harlan Independent, said superintendent Charles Morton. “We’re going to obviously do everything we can to be safe and we’re following all the protocols.”

The school district plans to offer a vaccine clinic next week for ages 12 and older.

”As more and more people get the vaccine, I think it helps the whole community move forward in a way that most people want,” added Morton.

kyvax.wildhealth.com Use the link above to register an appointment time for the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, May 17, at... Posted by Harlan Independent Schools on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.