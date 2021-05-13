‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’: Pike County cinema scheduled to reopen following pandemic

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Riverfill 10 Cinemas in downtown Pikeville have set a date to open their doors to Eastern Kentucky film fanatics and those searching for an escape from reality.

“It’s been almost 14 months,” said Riverfill 10 Manager Cathy Harris. “We’re very happy to get back in the swing of things following what happened last year.”

The theatre is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, May 19 following some final preparations as well as taking some necessary precautions.

“Everyone has to be cautious,” said Harris. “That was one of the things that held us back from reopening, but now we feel as if things are a bit safer and there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Community members and city officials are excited to see the theatre and other local businesses reopen following a year of pandemic.

“I’m so excited our movie theatre is opening back up and I’m sure the community is excited too,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers. “I really missed bringing my kids to the movie theatre and when I heard the news I couldn’t have been happier.”

Officials also say this is not only good for the city of Pikeville, but for the entire region.

“It’s great for Pikeville that businesses are reopening,” said Powers. “It’s also very beneficial for the surrounding counties that come in to eat, shop, and of course, see a movie.”

To learn more about the Riverfill 10 and stay up to date on their movie screenings, visit the Riverfill 10 Cinemas website or Facebook page.

