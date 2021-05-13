Advertisement

Temperatures warm up with more sunshine

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will get slightly warmer tomorrow and that sunshine continues!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will hang onto some of those clouds with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. A Frost Advisory in effect once again. I do think some of the clouds and fog will help frost not develop for some of us, but protect those sensitive plants just in case!

We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs getting closer to the upper 60s! We could see some clouds here and there with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

The Weekend

Sunshine continues Saturday with highs getting into the lower 70s! Saturday’s forecast looks perfect. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s with clouds increasing late.

Clouds and showers return Sunday. Sadly, Sunday is looking more gloomy and rainy. Highs will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Showers continue into the new workweek. The good news is those warmer temperatures continue. We’ll remain in the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday with highs getting closer to the upper 70s to lower 80s by the end of the week.

Monday looks gloomy and rainy. Scattered showers look to continue as we head into the rest of the week. A few thunderstorms are possible too.

