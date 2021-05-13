Advertisement

Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find an inmate who escaped from custody early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail tell WYMT Jody Eversole, 35, was being treated at Hazard ARH for an infection around 2:20 a.m. when he overpowered a deputy from the jail and escaped.

We’re told Eversole is white, 5′8″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms, back, chest, legs and wrist. Some of the notable ones include Batman on his left arm, his name on his right arm and a cross and flag on his left leg.

While there is an active search underway for him, officials say he is not believed to be dangerous.

If you know where he is or if you see him, call your local police department or 911.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding

Latest News

Vials of the COVID-19 vaccine that just arrived to Baptist Health Corbin.
Baptist Health Corbin, FEMA to provide COVID-19 vaccines Saturday at the Corbin High School baseball park
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Patchy frost possible early, sunny skies bring in warming trend
Adam Scheiter has been given another chance at life thanks to an acquaintance who felt called...
Kentucky man receives life-saving organ from Facebook friend
James Muncy, 35, faces numerous charges after investigators say he led them on a pursuit in...
Man arrested after ATV pursuit