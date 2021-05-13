Advertisement

Rock legend Alice Cooper to auction off Andy Warhol artwork

Alice Cooper says the artwork was a birthday gift in the ’70s from a girlfriend who was friends with Andy Warhol.(Source: Chris Loomis/© 2021 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Andy Warhol canvas found years ago in the garage of rocker Alice Cooper could become the highest selling artwork ever in Arizona.

The music legend, who has a home in metro Phoenix, announced Thursday that he would auction off “Little Electric Chair.”

It will be up for bidding on Oct. 23 at an auction organized by the Larsen Gallery in Scottsdale. The gallery estimates it could fetch anywhere from $2.5 million to $4.5 million.

The red acrylic and silkscreen on canvas was part of Warhol’s “Death and Disaster” series between 1964 and 1965. The pop artist often collected images from newspapers and magazines to use as inspiration for his work. Among them were images of the electric chair.

Alice Cooper performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Chicago.
Alice Cooper performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Chicago.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

According to Cooper, the artwork was a birthday gift in the ’70s from a girlfriend who was friends with Warhol.

Cooper also plans to make the canvas available for public viewing.

The gallery owners say they will donate part of any commission to Cooper’s nonprofit, Solid Rock, which works to bring music, dance and other forms of art to teens.

Cooper is known for outrageous makeup and performances and such hits as “School’s Out.”

