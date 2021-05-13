President Biden approves Disaster Declaration in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. approved a disaster declaration for the state of West Virginia.

The President ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts to help the areas affected by the severe winter storms from February 10 to February 16, 2021.

According to White House officials, federal funding will be eligible local and state governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the counties of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne.

There will also be federal funding available for hazard mitigation measures across the state on a cost-sharing basis.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Jeffrey L. Jones as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

