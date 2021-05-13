Advertisement

Pikeville Police Department honor fallen heores during National Police Week

Pikeville PD honors fallen heroes
Pikeville PD honors fallen heroes(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - This week is National Police Week and people across the region are finding ways to recognize the officers who serve their communities.

Wednesday, Pikeville police officers spent time recognizing the fallen heroes who served the area.

Officers left wreaths on the graves of fallen Pikeville officers Alonzo Robinson, who died in the line of duty May 16, 1929, and Scotty Hamilton, who was killed on March 13.

They then took a wreath to the Fallen Officers Memorial outside of the Pike County Courthouse. It is a trip made by the department in the middle of appreciation week every year, which officer Tony Conn says is all about taking the time to remember

“I’ve always heard that when an officer is lost, it’s not just a city or community that suffers. It’s the country that suffers. So, we want to make sure that their memory goes on and goes on for us and for their families. And the families know that they’ll never be forgotten for their sacrifice,” said Conn.

Officers with Pikeville Police Department say it is more than just their police force, it is about all of the officers who never made it home.

