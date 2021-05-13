Patchy frost possible early, sunny skies bring in warming trend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the region until 9 a.m. You may have to scrape a little off of those windshields in spots early this morning.

Today and Tonight

Outside of the chilly temperatures early, sunshine will warm us up quickly later today. Highs should make their way into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will take us back into the low to mid-40s in the valleys and mid to upper 40s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

Friday and Saturday look pretty awesome. Expect mostly sunny skies both days, with a mix of partly cloudy to mostly clear skies both nights. Highs on Friday should be close to 70 and spill over into the 70s on Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s on Friday night, but only drop into the low 50s on Saturday night.

Sunday brings some changes to the forecast. Temperatures take a bit of a hit with some increasing rain chances. The models are finally starting to line up a little better, so we’re going to increase our rain chances just a little bit. That back and forth pattern looks to continue for much of next week. At this point, I don’t think any day will be a complete washout, but you will need to keep the rain gear handy and be ready to dodge scattered showers and storms.

Highs will drop back into the upper 60s on Sunday, but steadily climb toward the 80-degree mark by mid-week.

