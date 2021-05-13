Part of KY-11 in Knox County to be closed Thursday morning

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police will be closing part of KY-11 in Knox County Thursday morning for accident reconstruction.

KSP Post 10 will shut down the highway around Tye Bend Road in Knox County between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Thursday morning. Detectives will be reconstructing an crash that occurred in the area.

Local fire departments will assist the state police with traffic control while it is closed.

