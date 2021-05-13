Advertisement

Part of KY-11 in Knox County to be closed Thursday morning

Road closed.
Road closed.(AP Images)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police will be closing part of KY-11 in Knox County Thursday morning for accident reconstruction.

KSP Post 10 will shut down the highway around Tye Bend Road in Knox County between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Thursday morning. Detectives will be reconstructing an crash that occurred in the area.

Local fire departments will assist the state police with traffic control while it is closed.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon
Charlie Miller heard the unforgettable piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made...
Kentucky family’s dog ‘lucky to be alive’ after coyote attack

Latest News

Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Beshear announces 12 to 15-year-olds can start receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Attorney General Daniel Cameron (Source: Facebook: Attorney General Daniel Cameron)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offered at a local pharmacy in Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offered at a local pharmacy in Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.