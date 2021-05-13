One killed in Harlan County truck crash

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - One person has been killed in a single truck crash in Harlan County Wednesday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Sals Branch Road in the Evarts community. KSP troopers say a truck hauling side-by-sides overturned, leading to one fatality.

Others were injured and taken to Harlan ARH for treatment, their condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

