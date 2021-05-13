Advertisement

Many in hard-hit Powell County still waiting on federal aid after flooding

Flooding in Powell County
Flooding in Powell County(Ben Childers)
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been three weeks since President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for multiple Kentucky counties after record-breaking flooding.

Powell County was one of the hardest-hit areas and people in Clay City are still awaiting FEMA individual and household assistance.

After the flooding, the Red River Museum was in disarray with items everywhere. Now, the situation is better, but people with the museum say there’s still work to be done.

Larry Meadows is a volunteer at the museum. He says recovery will go on all summer.

Kentucky homeowners and renters who had losses from the weather may be eligible for assistance from FEMA. The agency has paid more than $16 million in flood insurance claims in the state.

Meadows says his forms are filled out and the applications, as far as he knows, are pending.

“We’re optimistic but, nonetheless, we were forced in to go ahead, we can’t wait we had to go ahead and spend what we had to spend to get our museum back in shape,” Meadows said.

The Clay City community also continues to help out. A yard sale was held a couple of weeks ago to raise money to go toward flood recovery.

Click here to apply for help from FEMA.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans

Latest News

TVS Cable Grand Opening in Hazard
Community gathers for grand opening of new TVS Cable store in Hazard
Music students create song about Down Syndrome
High school music students write and record song to spread awareness about down syndrome
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Governor Beshear announces Kentucky will follow new CDC mask guidelines
The extra $300 a week the unemployed are receiving is set to phase out this fall. But some...
Kentucky business leaders react to Tennessee ending federal unemployment benefits