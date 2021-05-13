Advertisement

Man arrested after ATV pursuit

James Muncy, 35, faces numerous charges after investigators say he led them on a pursuit in...
James Muncy, 35, faces numerous charges after investigators say he led them on a pursuit in Wayne County -- all while on an ATV.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit of an ATV in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

James “Jimmy John” Muncy, 35, was taken into custody by members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

Thompson said the pursuit happened on Jennies Creek Road. He said Muncy took off on the ATV, then got off of it and ran.

Deputies seized a revolver from Thompson’s back pocket, along with crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials and some cash.

Thompson faces felony fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession with intent to deliver, and pseudoephedrine altered charges, according to the sheriff. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Southern Kentucky officials say shortages of gas at stations are because of panic buying and...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in southern Kentucky

Latest News

Grow Free Tennessee
Grow Free Tennessee to get major funding boost from state
Pikeville Police Department honors fallen heroes during National Police Week
Pikeville Police Department honors fallen heroes during National Police Week
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices
Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices