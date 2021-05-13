Ky. lifts limits on petroleum haulers to aid pipeline issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has temporarily lifted restrictions on the transportation of petroleum to help states affected by the hack of a major fuel pipeline.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an official order that temporarily relieves petroleum haulers going to affected states.

It lifts restrictions on driving time limits and weigh station stops.

The order lasts through June 11.

A hack of the Colonial Pipeline has led to distribution problems and panic-buying. It’s draining supplies at thousands of gas stations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)