Kentucky business leaders react to Tennessee ending federal unemployment benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some states with Republican governors are ending federal unemployment benefits this summer. In fact, that is happening just to our south in Tennessee in July.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee cites employers needing to hire workers as the main reason for discontinuing the benefits.

People on unemployment in Kentucky are still receiving an extra $300 per week from the federal government. But that will end in July in Tennessee...will Kentucky do the same?

About 300,000 jobs were lost at the peak of the pandemic and Kentucky Chamber officials say two-thirds of those have been recovered.

“There are jobs available. We have 95,000 jobs in our who’s hiring campaign we started last year,” said Kate Shanks with the Chamber of Commerce.

Tennessee has twice that many jobs available and will end federal unemployment benefits on June 3rd. Ohio will end on June 26th. Alabama and Mississippi are also cutting off the extra $300 weekly payment.

”I think those governors are acting too hastily and too harshly,” said Sen. Reggie Thomas.

“I think we have to look at whether this additional unemployment assistance is encouraging people to continue to receive this benefit and not return to work,” said Sen. Russell Webber.

Shanks says they’re doing everything thing they can to help people fill those jobs. The extra federal unemployment money is set to end this fall. She says it needs to be done with a phased-in approach.

“Unemployment insurance federal benefit of $300 a week combined with the state benefit it’s $500 a week,” Shanks said. “That could be a disincentive to look for work. We also think that there continues to be child care issues.”

Some of these other states also require at least three active job searches a week. Kentucky began requiring people to prove they’re looking for work on Sunday. Chamber officials say they pushed Governor Beshear to make the May 9th job search requirement because employers are desperate to find workers.

“But it’s planned to be a phased-out approach. We think it’s important it not be extended,” said Shanks.

“Let’s start by incentivizing people to go back to work by paying them more,” said Thomas.

Some say there is not much incentive to earn a paycheck.

“They are better off financially to say home rather than to go back to work,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce officials say some people are still facing child, or adult care issues or concerns about health and safety as barriers to go back to work.

Tennessee is also ending participation in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program which provides benefits for the self-employed or those who would not normally qualify for benefits.

