High school music students write and record song to spread awareness about down syndrome

By Vivica Grayson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For those who take classes at the HopeSong Music Studio, they say there is a shared appreciation for music and the arts.

“I enjoy it because it’s helped me like learn how to harmonize with other people,” High School Senior Chloe Hignite.

For students in the High School Singers Class, this love is what inspired them to create a meaningful song, one that hits close to home for one student.

“I have a little brother that has down syndrome and for me, it was just like telling people that they can be whatever they want to be,” she said.

Plans to create the song called “Nothing They Can’t Be” started back in January and while a lengthy process, the song is now complete.

“It’s very kind of spontaneous when you’re writing a song. You kind of see where it leads. When it comes to recording, we would come in one person at a time and record individual parts and it stacks up in layers into the final product,” said Owner and Teacher at Hope Song Music Studio Amanda Combs.

Students say the inspiration for the song was to encourage people with down syndrome to love who they are and know they can do anything they set their mind to.

“Like they can do, they have all the same desires we have and they can do whatever they want. They just learn stuff a little bit different,” said Hignite.

Combs says the song not only spreads awareness but helps advocate for the acceptance and inclusion of people with down syndrome.

“So many people just need daily encouragement, especially when life is not as easy as it may be for other people. So just that, knowing everybody else that there are people with you. You’re not alone,” she said.

To listen to the full song, you can visit the HopeSong’s Facebook page.

For more information on the HopeSong Music Studio, you can click here.

