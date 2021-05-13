Hazard’s Jarrett Napier signs with Lindsey Wilson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s Jarrett Napier signed to play golf at Lindsey Wilson College.
The three-sport athlete has also shined on the basketball court and on the baseball field. Napier was a part of the 2020 14th Region Championship team and had the game-winning shot in this year’s 54th District Championship game.
On the diamond, Napier was also a part of the 2018 14th Region Championship and Final Four team.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.