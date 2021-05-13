Advertisement

Hazard’s Jarrett Napier signs with Lindsey Wilson

By Camille Gear
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s Jarrett Napier signed to play golf at Lindsey Wilson College.

The three-sport athlete has also shined on the basketball court and on the baseball field. Napier was a part of the 2020 14th Region Championship team and had the game-winning shot in this year’s 54th District Championship game.

On the diamond, Napier was also a part of the 2018 14th Region Championship and Final Four team.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans

Latest News

Paintsville’s Johnathan Blackburn signs with Centre College
Paintsville’s Johnathan Blackburn signs with Centre College
TyTy Washington
Five-star guard TyTy Washington picks Kentucky
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Knox Central’s Gavin Chadwell receives offer from Kentucky
Paintsville's Karsten Poe Signs with Centre
Paintsville’s Karsten Poe Signs with Centre