Hazard’s Jarrett Napier signs with Lindsey Wilson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s Jarrett Napier signed to play golf at Lindsey Wilson College.

Three sport athlete Jarrett Napier (@JNaps9) signed to play golf at Lindsey Wilson College. More on why he chose to play at the next level at 6 and 11! pic.twitter.com/p1Bu7R5hmZ — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) May 13, 2021

The three-sport athlete has also shined on the basketball court and on the baseball field. Napier was a part of the 2020 14th Region Championship team and had the game-winning shot in this year’s 54th District Championship game.

On the diamond, Napier was also a part of the 2018 14th Region Championship and Final Four team.

