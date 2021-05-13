Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces Kentucky will follow new CDC mask guidelines

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky will immediately follow that guidance.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Twitter video Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Commonwealth of Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidelines regarding indoor mask recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

“Today’s guidance from the [CDC] is great news for vaccinated Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear tweeted. “The commonwealth will immediately follow this guidance.”

Gov. Beshear also encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so.

The Governor is also expected to elaborate at a news conference planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

