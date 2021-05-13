Governor Beshear announces Kentucky will follow new CDC mask guidelines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Twitter video Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Commonwealth of Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidelines regarding indoor mask recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

“Today’s guidance from the [CDC] is great news for vaccinated Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear tweeted. “The commonwealth will immediately follow this guidance.”

Gov. Beshear also encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so.

The Governor is also expected to elaborate at a news conference planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

