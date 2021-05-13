Advertisement

Five-star guard TyTy Washington picks Kentucky

TyTy Washington
TyTy Washington(Instagram)
By Camille Gear
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Five-star points guard from Arizona, TyTy Washington picked Kentucky. Washington picked Kentucky over Arizona, Baylor, LSU, Kansas and Oregon.

Washington is a 6-3, 185-pound guard and is ranked as the third-best point guard and 16th-best recruit overall according to 247 Sports. He was originally committed to Creighton but decommitted on March 11th.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans

Latest News

Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Knox Central’s Gavin Chadwell receives offer from Kentucky
Paintsville's Karsten Poe Signs with Centre
Paintsville’s Karsten Poe Signs with Centre
Players honored at annual 15th Region Coaches' Banquet
Players honored at annual 15th Region Coaches’ Banquet
(Photo: Morehead State Athletics)
Morehead State extends Spradlin’s contract through 2024-2025