Five-star guard TyTy Washington picks Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Five-star points guard from Arizona, TyTy Washington picked Kentucky. Washington picked Kentucky over Arizona, Baylor, LSU, Kansas and Oregon.

Washington is a 6-3, 185-pound guard and is ranked as the third-best point guard and 16th-best recruit overall according to 247 Sports. He was originally committed to Creighton but decommitted on March 11th.

