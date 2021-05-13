Five-star guard TyTy Washington picks Kentucky
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Five-star points guard from Arizona, TyTy Washington picked Kentucky. Washington picked Kentucky over Arizona, Baylor, LSU, Kansas and Oregon.
Washington is a 6-3, 185-pound guard and is ranked as the third-best point guard and 16th-best recruit overall according to 247 Sports. He was originally committed to Creighton but decommitted on March 11th.
