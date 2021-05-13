Advertisement

First Lady arrives in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First Lady Jill Biden has landed in West Virginia.

First Lady Biden and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, along with his wife, Gayle, landed at Yeager Airport Thursday afternoon.

The First Lady was greeted by Brigadier Gen. William Crane, Lt. Colonel Brian Teliaferro, a pilot with the 89th airlift wing, Cathy Justice, wife of W.Va. Governor Jim Justice, Jennifer Garner, Charleston native and actress, and Mike Shriver, who is with Save the Children.

She received flowers from two West Virginia students, Liam Phalen and Reece Carden as she got off the plane.

Jennifer Garner and Cathy Justice set to greet First Lady Jill Biden at Yeager Airport in West Virginia.(WSAZ)

First Lady Jill Biden, Senator Joe Manchin. Manchin’s wife and Jennifer Garner are going to a vaccination clinic for students ages 12 to 15 at Capital High School. The First Lady will give remarks that will be focused on youth vaccinations.

Senator Manchin will also speak at Capital High School. His wife was recently sworn in as the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Garner is an ambassador for Save the Children. She will meet Biden and the Manchins at the school. She will also speak about child poverty.

The First Lady and Senator Manchin will head back to the airport to greet members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families before they depart Thursday evening.

