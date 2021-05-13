Advertisement

Feds provide $7.4B for public health, school nurses in plan

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ZEKE MILLER
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will provide $7.4 billion to expand the nation’s public health capacity by hiring school nurses to vaccinate kids and creating a service corps around health care as well as bolstering traditional disease detection efforts, White House officials said Thursday.

Biden administration coronavirus testing coordinator Carole Johnson said it’s part of a strategy to respond to immediate needs in the COVID-19 pandemic while investing to break the cycle of “boom and bust” financing that traditionally has hampered the U.S. response to health emergencies.

“We really see this as funding that can help end the pandemic and help us prevent the next one,” Johnson told The Associated Press. The money was authorized by Congress in President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response law. Officials are now acting to pump it out to states and communities through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About $4.4 billion will go to immediate priorities in fighting the pandemic.

That includes $3.4 billion for states and local health departments to step up hiring of vaccinators, contact tracing workers, virus testing technicians and epidemiologists, who are disease detectives trained to piece together the evidence on the spread of pathogens.

There’s also $500 million for hiring school nurses, who could play a key role in vaccination now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been cleared for use by teenagers.

An additional $400 million will go to set up what’s being called the Public Health AmeriCorps, a service program that enlists young people early in their careers in public-spirited work. The goal is to build a structure to train and nurture young professionals interested in the public health field.

All told, the money is expected to support tens of thousands of new jobs over a period of five years, Johnson said.

Some of the money represents long-term investments. A pool of about $3 billion will go to create a competitive grant program allowing states and local communities to sustain their public health efforts after the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

“We need the resources now, but we also need to invest for the long-term in the public health workforce,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial pushed to 2022 for 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd death
Most schools have less than a month left before they release for summer break.
Head of second-largest teachers’ union to call for schools to reopen for in-person classes
Newly obtained video shows the harrowing moments a DC Metro Police Officer was attacked during...
GRAPHIC: Capitol riot: Newly obtained video shows attack on officer
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
Left: Lt. Col. Kyle Nall with athlete Rachael Conner. Right: KSP cruiser covered in custom...
KSP’s ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraising event for the Special Olympics Kentucky returns