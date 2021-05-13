Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky high school student named Presidential Scholar

((Source: Pexels))
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky high school student will receive a top national education honor.

Sarah Belcher from Pikeville High School is one of two students from Kentucky and 161 from across the nation to be named as 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The announcement came down Thursday from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Justin Michael Burch of St. Xavier High School in Louisville is the other Kentucky winner.

“On behalf of the Kentucky Department of Education, I want to congratulate both Sarah and Justin for this tremendous accomplishment,” said Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said in a news release. “The work of these two students reflects highly on their dedication and commitment to excellence.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students since its inception in 1964

