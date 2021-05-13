East Tenn. natives Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown to host 2021 CMA Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CMT announced East Tennessee natives Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will co-host the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

The award show will take place on June 9 at 7 p.m.

Ballerini, a Knoxville native, will host the show for the first time. Chattanooga’s Kane Brown will return for his second consecutive year as a host.

“I’m so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane,” Ballerini said. “The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan-voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, will make this night even more special.”

“I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I’m excited to be back this year with Kelsea,” Brown said. “The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling.”

The nominees for the 2021 CMT Music Awards were announced Thursday morning.

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are the leading nominees. Brown and Ballerini had three nominations each, including video of the year.

Morgan Wallen, who came under fire after video of him using a racial slur, was deemed ineligible for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. CMT removed the singer’s videos from its programming.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.