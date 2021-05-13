Dolly Parton visits Dollywood for first time since start of pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton made a visit to Dollywood for the first time since the start of the pandemic Wednesday.

Parton said in early March she would return to the park after she was fully vaccinated. On April 2, the singer received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The country music legend joined Good Morning America host Robin Roberts from the theme park Wednesday morning.

Parton visited the park during its annual Flower & Food Festival. The festival runs from April 23 to June 7. During the event, the park is decorated than 500,000 flowers, including a sculpture of the Coat of Many Colors. The singer said she was emotional seeing the sculpture for the first time.

“That little coat has carried me so far, it’s kind of like a little signature thing,” Parton said.

Parton also performed the well-known hit, “Coat of Many Colors” during her visit.

During her interview, Parton discussed Dollywood’s return after a year of COVID-19 restrictions. The park closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic then opened with limited capacity and various restrictions.

“I think it’s amazing how our crew has done all the things that they’ve done,” Parton said.

She said she views the park’s employees as members of her family.

“This is our 36th season, by the way. We’ve got all kinds of people that have been here from the very start,” Parton said. “We’re partners. That’s the way I am with my band. We’re just all partners here. It takes us all to make it work.”

University of Tennessee Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper was in attendance for Dolly’s special visit.

