COVID-19 positivity rate falls slightly in Gov. Beshear’s Thursday report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming on the heels of the confirmation that Kentucky will follow the new CDC guidelines on indoor mask usage, Gov. Andy Beshear released his Thursday update, including a small decline in the state’s positivity rate.

The governor’s office reported 674 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total up to 451,213.

151 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 411 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 117 in the ICU. 47 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 3.04% on Thursday.

Gov. Beshear also reported seven deaths Thursday, with four new deaths and three revealed as part of the ongoing audit process. That brings the state’s death toll to 6,637.

1,897,117 Kentuckians have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. 6,392,849 tests have been administered in the state thus far, with 52,076 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Thursday, six of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

