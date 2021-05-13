Advertisement

Community gathers for grand opening of new TVS Cable store in Hazard

By Vivica Grayson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the demand for broadband becomes a necessity, a new broadband store opened in Hazard Thursday to help meet that need.

Located in the Daniel Boone Plaza is now TVS Cable and like parent company Thacker-Grisby Communications. Staff say local telephone services, high-speed internet and cable telephone are all provided over a fiber network.

For the past few years, staff say they have been busy building fiber to the home through the city as staff says this is the most reliable way of delivering these services.

General Manager Archie Everage says it feels great to open, as he says the area will now have dependable access to internet.

Counties served include Knott, Perry, Breathitt, Leslie, Letcher and Floyd county.

Everage says low-income households can take advantage of the new government emergency broadband benefit program where they can receive a discount on the cost of their broadband. For more information, you can click here.

TVS Cable’s hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

