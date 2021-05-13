Baptist Health Corbin, FEMA to provide COVID-19 vaccines Saturday at the Corbin High School baseball park
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin staff said they and FEMA are partnering to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
Officials said the clinic will run from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Corbin High School baseball park.
You can also receive a vaccine at The Corbin Center on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The hospital is taking walk-ins.
