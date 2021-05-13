Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin, FEMA to provide COVID-19 vaccines Saturday at the Corbin High School baseball park

Vials of the COVID-19 vaccine that just arrived to Baptist Health Corbin.
Vials of the COVID-19 vaccine that just arrived to Baptist Health Corbin.(Baptist Health Corbin)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin staff said they and FEMA are partnering to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

Officials said the clinic will run from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Corbin High School baseball park.

You can also receive a vaccine at The Corbin Center on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The hospital is taking walk-ins.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not just the cyberattack on a national pipeline causing a gas shortage in Wayne County,...
‘They were standing in lines with gas jugs’: Many panic buying gas in southern Kentucky
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans
Double Kwik limiting customers to $30 only for gas
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding

Latest News

Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Patchy frost possible early, sunny skies bring in warming trend
Adam Scheiter has been given another chance at life thanks to an acquaintance who felt called...
Kentucky man receives life-saving organ from Facebook friend
James Muncy, 35, faces numerous charges after investigators say he led them on a pursuit in...
Man arrested after ATV pursuit